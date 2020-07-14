The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Accelerates Rapid Expansion Across the USA. Multi-Unit Deal Signed for Cleveland, Ohio!

The chef inspired award winning fresh Mediterranean concept is making its Ohio debut, bringing up to 10 locations to the greater Cleveland area.

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill , an award winning and rapidly expanding Mediterranean fast-casual concept is launching this fall in the greater Cleveland area with the first restaurant to be located at 21605 Center Ridge Road in the Westwood Town Center, Rocky River.

The award-winning chef inspired menu at The Great Greek features homegrown recipes and big bold flavors like the fan favorite traditional Gyro (Yee-Ro) as well as Lamb, Steak and Chicken Souvlaki platters. In addition, guests crave our four-signature house-made dips featuring Hummus, Tzatziki, Melitzanosalata and Tirokafteri (spicy roasted red pepper) as well as our made to order Fresh Feta Fries. Guests can also indulge in the must-have desserts like Baklava Ice Cream or Rice Pudding. The Great Greek offers a wide variety of customizable options for guests to enjoy, including a classic Greek Salad with a choice of Salmon, Shrimp, or several other protein choices. Everything is prepared in-house with fresh ingredients that bring traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

The Great Greek Rocky River is owned and operated by Adnane Ouarzazi who spent 20 years working for a Fortune 500 company in retail and customer service. Moroccan born, Ouarzazi has travelled to more than 65 countries and has a passion for diversity in food and is especially a fan of Mediterranean cuisine.

“My family and I are very excited to be serving the community fresh, healthy, Mediterranean favorites and big bold flavors,” said Ouarzazi.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the brand’s first of many locations with Mr. Ouarzazi, our Ohio franchisee” said Jim Butler, President of Great Greek Franchising, LLC. “Our guests consistently tell us they enjoy our healthy menu choices without sacrificing flavors and enjoy being served in a friendly comfortable environment! We really focus on delivering a terrific guest experience,” said Butler, “which is contributing to the ongoing rapid growth of our brand globally and throughout the USA.”

Currently The Great Greek has franchise agreements in place for over 85 locations domestically and internationally. The brand continues to receive high interest in multi-unit franchise development deals.

About The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

The award winning Great Greek Mediterranean Grill was co-founded in 2011 by two third-generation culinary trained restaurateurs with more than 30 years of experience in the food and hospitality business, Nick A. Della Penna and Trent Jones, who purchased The Great Greek’s first location in Henderson, Nevada. After successfully opening two additional Las Vegas locations, Della Penna and Jones started franchising the concept with United Franchise Group recently and have seen ongoing success. United Franchise Group is comprised of ten affiliated companies and brands with more than 1,600 franchisees in more than 80 countries.

