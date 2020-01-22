Grapevine Wine Tours Names Messina Hof Top Winery in Grapevine

‘Most Outstanding Winery’ Award based on tour guests’ selections throughout 2019

Grapevine, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The vote is in, and guests of the Grapevine Wine Tours have chosen Messina Hof Winery as the city’s “Most Outstanding Winery” of 2019.

Guest comments in support of Messina Hof frequently focused on the excellent array of wines, the outstanding and attentive service provided by the staff and the unique beauty of the winery itself.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Garrett Gomez, Regional General Manager at Messina Hof. “Messina Hof Grapevine Winery is proud of the loyal relationship we have fostered with Grapevine Wine Tours and we are excited to share our award-winning Texas wine with so many wine enthusiasts and visitors to Grapevine.”

Every guest of the Grapevine Wine Tours is asked to complete a short survey at the end of each tour. This includes their pick for favorite winery.

“We are so grateful to the team at Messina Hof for being such exemplary partners of our tours,” said Ladd Biro, co-owner of the Grapevine Wine Tours. “They not only treat our guests wonderfully, but they are flexible in scheduling with us, which is extremely important. Garrett and his team have raised the bar for local wineries over the last several years, and both Grapevine and our tours are better for it.”

Tours are available daily year-round and rotate among each of the wineries in Grapevine: Bingham Family Vineyards, Cross Timbers Winery, Delaney Vineyards, Messina Hof, Sloan & Williams Winery and Wine Fusion Winery. Every four-hour excursion includes tastings at two wineries, a delicious meal with wine at either Farina’s Winery & Café or Winewood Grill, a tour of Historic Grapevine led by a professional guide, and transportation to and from local hotels on one of the company’s three tour buses.

This July will mark the 10th anniversary of the Grapevine Wine Tours.

Lunch and dinner tours, offered seven days a week, are affordably priced at $99.50 and $109.50 per person, plus tax, respectively. Customized packages – designed for corporate outings, conference and convention groups, fundraisers, birthday and anniversary celebrations, bachelorette parties and other special occasions – are also available. Several area hotels now offer special packages including the wine tours. See grapevinewinetours.com/tour-stops.html for more information.

To book reservations, or for additional details, call 817.259.WINE (9463), email info@GrapevineWineTours.com or visit GrapevineWineTours.com .

Contact:

Ladd Biro

817-259-WINE (9463)

lbiro@championmgt.com