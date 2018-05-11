Grano Emporio in Hampden is closing

Grano Emporio, an Italian restaurant in Hampden, will close its doors this summer.
The restaurant’s last day in business will be June 30, according to a post on the restaurant’s Faacebook page.
Housed at 3547 Chestnut Ave., the restaurant has served Italian fare since 2010. It’s a spin-off of Grano Pasta Bar, a small sister restaurant at 1031 W. 36th St. That eatery will remain open, the Facebook post said.
“We certainly enjoyed Hampden but we are not leaving,” the post said.
It’s unclear why the restaurant is closing. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.
