Grandy’s Grows Tennessee Footprint With New McMinnville Restaurant

Multi-Unit Franchisee Chris Benner Opens Second Location With Southern-Inspired Fast Casual Restaurant

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Grandy’s , a fast casual restaurant serving homestyle comfort food that’s cooked slow and served fast, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in McMinnville, Tennessee. Located at 814 Smithville Highway, the new restaurant marks Grandy’s second location in the state, following the brand’s debut in Murfreesboro just four months ago.

In compliance with Tennessee’s state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures, the McMinnville Grandy’s dining room is open with social distancing measures in place to help keep guests and employees safe. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocols. All dine-in guests are recommended to wear masks until they are seated at their table. In addition to its dining room, the McMinnville location conveniently offers guests carryout, call ahead ordering with contactless curbside pick-up, and a drive-thru. Guests can also order through third-party delivery providers like Uber Eats.

Spearheading Grandy’s Tennessee growth is existing franchisee, Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC. Since 2015, Benner has been developing his franchise portfolio with Grandy’s sister brand, Captain D’s, and became the fast casual seafood leader’s largest franchisee in just five years. Benner recently celebrated the opening of his 40th Captain D’s restaurant in Oak Grove, Kentucky this September, and his network now spans across nine states in the Southeast. On the heels of his continued success with Captain D’s, Benner joined the Grandy’s family in 2018 and opened the brand’s first Tennessee restaurant in Murfreesboro. Now, just four months later, Benner is already expanding the brand’s statewide presence with another restaurant in McMinnville.

“Before joining Grandy’s, I already knew of the brand’s longstanding reputation as being a Southern comfort food favorite, as well as of its incredibly loyal guest base. Since bringing the first Grandy’s to Murfreesboro in late August, the restaurant has performed exceptionally well, only reinforcing my confidence in the strength of the brand,” said Chris Benner. “The success of my Murfreesboro location paved the way for my rapid expansion into McMinnville and I’m looking forward to future development with the brand in the years to come.”

The Grandy’s in McMinnville is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and features the brand’s newest restaurant design which includes a makeline displaying its daily menu offerings, allowing guests to build their own meals. Beginning with breakfast, served until 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Grandy’s offers up to three meats of choice starting at $5, including bacon, sausage and country fried steak, which can be paired with a variety of sides such as eggs, biscuits, potatoes, hot cakes, French toast sticks, grits and more. Moving into lunch and dinner, guests can customize their meals centered around their choice of protein and up to three sides, paired with a yeast roll or cornbread. Proteins and sides alternate daily and include fried chicken, country fried steak, catfish, roasted turkey, meatloaf, shrimp and pot roast, as well as mashed potatoes, green beans, mac & cheese, corn, fried okra, and more. Lunch and dinner meals range from $7 to $9.50 and can be topped off with a 24oz. drink for $1 or delicious desserts, such as Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls®, chocolate cake, pecan pie, and cobbler. Take Home Family Packs, which include a choice of meat protein, two family-size sides and rolls or cornbread, serve four people and are available for $28.

The McMinnville Grandy’s is open Monday – Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 931-414-2005.

With 28 restaurants in seven states, Grandy’s is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, contact Tracy Paul at tracy_paul@captainds.com .

About Grandy’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Grandy’s has 28 restaurants in seven states. Grandy’s is a Southern-inspired fast casual restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Originally founded in 1972 in Dallas, Texas, Grandy’s has been offering its guests homestyle comfort food that’s cooked slow and served fast for 48 years. Grandy’s serves a wide variety of Southern classics that include freshly prepared proteins and sides that alternate daily, such as fried chicken, chicken tenders, country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mac & cheese, green beans and corn. Restaurants also offer yeast rolls, cornbread and an array of delicious desserts, including Grandy’s Sinnamon Rolls®, as well as coffee, iced tea and other soft drinks. Catering packages, Take Home Family Packs and a kid’s menu are also available. For more information, please visit www.grandys.com .

