Like grandfather, like grandson: Younger generations starting distilleries like forebears

The family business is usually handed off from parents to children.

With a new generation of spirits-makers, however, it's sometimes grandparents (or even great-great-great-grandparents) who start a business that grandchildren pick up as their own, sometimes a century later. Chicago's nearly 10-year-old Koval, whose founders, Sonat and Robert Biernecker were inspired by his grandfather, is an example. Here are three other modern distilleries taking up where grandparents left off.

Nelson's Green Brier Distillery

About a decade ago, Bill Nelson and sons Andy and Charlie drove from Nashville to Greenbrier, Tenn., to visit a favorite butcher shop. While there, the butcher pointed out that the abandoned building across the street was, in the 1800s, one of the country's largest distilleries. Turns out that the old place was once owned by Charles Nelson, the boys' great-great-great-grandfather; it fell into decline during Prohibition.

At a local museum, Andy and Charlie were shown two original bottles from that abandoned family distillery; at that moment, they both realized, "This is our destiny." According to Andy, "The amazing story of our Nelson's family distilling business is the source of our passion."

Today, Greenbrier Distillery produces several expressions. The flagship, Belle Meade Bourbon, has a high rye content and is cask-aged for up to 8 years. The rye gives the bourbon slight spice and the aging some caramel and vanilla notes; it's a very mellow sip.

Belle Meade Bourbon is available across the country at places like Binny's, and it's being poured for cocktails at Chicago spots, including The Violet Hour, Longman & Eagle and Au Cheval.

Oma's Cherry-Infused Vodka

When World War II began, Hedwig Hintz was a girl living in rural Germany; she fled Russian troops and made her way to the United States, where she met her husband, another German refugee. They made a home in Detroit and every summer vacationed near Traverse City, Mich., where they enjoyed picking cherries, some of which went to make cherry-infused vodka, a family favorite.

Hintz is the grandmother - "oma" - of Kyle Miller, who is reviving the family recipe with Oma's Spirits, made with vodka distilled in Illinois and Montmorency cherries grown in Michigan. Miller says each bottle contains the essence of more than 100 of these gorgeous, red, sour cherries.

"When you taste Oma's for the first time," says Miller, "you're overwhelmed by the rich, tart, Montmorency-infused flavor. Even at 80 proof, there's very little alcohol burn, which makes for an easy shot or an enjoyable cocktail."

Miller says he wanted to "share my grandma's story and legacy. Coming to this country with no material possessions and not knowing any English, her perseverance and no-excuses attitude deserves to be recognized and admired."

Oma's Spirits is available at 150 Michigan and 50 Chicago locations, and it's served at Maria's Packaged Goods, Smith & Wollensky and Fountainhead.

Limestone Branch Distillery

In Kentucky and around the world, Beam is a name just about everyone recognizes, mostly because of Jim and his world-famous Kentucky bourbon. Slowly, however, people are coming to recognize the names of Jim's great-grandchildren, Steve and Paul, who recently revived a part of the Beam family biz.

"Our family had been in the bourbon industry since it began," Steve said. "Our heritage makes our passion come alive in the bourbon. We're bringing our family's original Yellowstone recipe back to Limestone Branch Distillery, using some of the original yeast our great-grandfather used around 1895. Everything we do is a nod to our family lineage and heritage."

In October 2017, Beam's Limestone Branch Distillery introduced Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Bourbon, which Steve describes as "earthy, with a nose of toasted oak, caramel and butterscotch, giving way to leather and summer fruit."

As with many small distilleries, production is limited: Only about 8,000 bottles of Yellowstone will be produced this year. If you want to try some, your best bet might be to visit the distillery in Lebanon, Ky., just as bourbon-loving folks did in the 19th century.

David Hammond is a freelance writer.

