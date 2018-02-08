Grand Rapids Native Opens Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Rockford

Rockford, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Local restaurateur, Joan Dahl, opens her first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location in Rockford today with her husband, Karl Dahl. The new location will offer guests four weeks of specials, giveaways and delicious, slow-smoked barbecue.

The Dahls are no strangers to the restaurant industry, as they have been Little Caesars franchisees for the past 13 years in the Grand Rapids area.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we are proud to have experienced franchisees such as Joan and Karl who are passionate about their business and the art of great barbecue,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are excited to have the Dahls as a part of our family and look forward to the success they will have in the town they call home.”

Originally from the Grand Rapids area, Joan considers the residents of the Rockford community part of her family and looks forward to serving them Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue.

“After spending years in the restaurant franchising world, we decided it was time to expand and found a home in Dickey’s,” says Joan. “The first date Karl and I had was at a Dickey’s in Wisconsin. The food and the company were so great, we knew Dickey’s would be the perfect franchise to make our own.”

The address of the Rockford location is 380 E Division St., MI 49341. The phone number is 616-951-7111.

Find the location nearest you here.

To learn more about franchising with Dickeys, visit www.dickeys.com/franchise or call 866-340-6188.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

