Grand Opening for New Miami Grill & Bar at One Daytona

Industry-Leading Fast Casual Chain’s First Upscale Bar Concept in Newest Daytona Beach Location

WHO:

Miami Grill & Bar, part of Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc.

WHAT:

Miami Grill & Bar is celebrating the Grand Opening of its newest Florida location in Daytona: On Saturday May 4, guests will be able to enjoy Miami Grill & Bar’s modern style, tropical spirit and exciting menu from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be music, menu sampling, giveaways, face painting, and a chance to win free Philly Cheesesteaks for a year.

This location is the first official Miami Grill® & Bar to open as well as the first time the restaurant group will be offering guests this hybrid restaurant concept, in which both Miami Grill® and sister brand, Salad Creations, will operate in the same restaurant space. This will allow guests to enjoy iconic offerings from both brands including the premium ingredients and build-your-own salad options found at Salad Creations, plus the Everything Goes® menu, sleek South Beach style, and best-in-class customer service that guests have come to expect from a Miami Grill® restaurant. The new Miami Grill® & Bar location at ONE DAYTONA boasts a curated list of signature cocktails, enhanced menu of appetizers, and a vibrant look designed to tastefully reflect the energy of Daytona Beach and the influence of South Beach.

Miami Grill is quickly becoming one of the hottest and fastest growing brands. In addition to this new location there are several locations scheduled to open throughout the state of Florida.

WHEN:

Friday, May 3

@ 4:00 PM: Ribbon cutting ceremony with VIP Attendees

Chamber, City Officials, Invited Guests & Media

Saturday, May 4

@ 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Grand opening celebration. Open to the public.

Food sampling, giveaways, airbrush face painting & family fun

First 25 guests receive a Miami Grill Gift pack of goodies

Chance to win FREE Philly Cheesesteaks for a year

Appearances by Daytona’s favorite radio personalities from Coast country, The Vibe and Hog

Live Music to follow 6-10pm

WHERE:

Miami Grill & Bar at One Daytona, 260 Daytona Blvd, Daytona, FL

VISUALS:

Hi res images upon request.

About Miami Grill

Miami Grill, Miami Grill & Bar and Salad Creations are a South-Florida based fast casual family of brands developed by the same owners as Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez. Miami Grill and its “Everything Goes” concept embody the taste and sensations of South Beach and provide a diverse menu unlike any other chain in the category. For franchising and other information, visit www.mymiamigrill.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Maceda

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com