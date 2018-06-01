Grads eat free at Bethlehem Township's Kingfish

High school and college graduates, Kingfish American Bistro & Wine Bar in Bethlehem Township has a delicious perk for your years’ of hard work.

The four-year-old restaurant at 3833 Freemansburg Ave. is offering a free meal (up to $20) to all 2018 grads with the purchase of two regular entrees. If the entree is more than $20, you simply pay the difference.

You can choose from all parts of the menu, including artisan pizzas, sushi, international noodle bar selections and “land and ocean” dishes such as filet mignon and Maryland crab cakes.

Bring your 2017-18 school ID or a picture of you and your diploma to receive the offer, valid through June 28. Info: 610-691-1115.

