Grab Your Crab Bib – Captain D’s Announces Mouthwatering Crab Lover’s Full Meal Deals for Just $4.99

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Crab lovers rejoice! Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is serving up indulgent crab favorites for a limited time only, beginning April 9 through June 10.

Captain D’s Crab Lovers meals start with Seafood Stuffed Crab Shells, served with D’s Signature Batter Dipped Fish and crispy Butterfly Shrimp. All of that plus a choice of two sides and the chain’s world-famous hush puppies makes for an incredible meal for just $4.99.

And, that’s not all…

Captain D’s is proud to announce a NEW item…its Grilled Crab Cakes Meal for $4.99, served on a bed of rice with a choice of two sides and a breadstick. A 2-piece grilled crab cake appetizer will also be offered for just $3.49.

“We know how much people love crab cakes, so our chefs created Captain D’s own recipe using Snow Crab seasoned with butter, onions and hints of garlic and peppers,” said Bob Kraut, Captain D’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Just in time for some of everyone’s favorite gatherings like Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, and graduations, we’ve got delicious meals for everyone who loves crab.”

Additionally, Captain D’s is bringing back an all-time customer favorite – Fried Green Tomatoes served with D’s Dippin Sauce. And, to top it all off, a sweet and delicious ending to any of these meals is Captain D’s NEW Key Lime Pie.

To announce the return of Crab Season, Captain D’s lovable D-Gulls are back in a new spot and they’re ready to dive into the Crab Meals. Desmond and Dave are on the dock, eagerly awaiting the return of the crab boats. They know this means crab delicacies from Captain D’s are here!

