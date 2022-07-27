Grab Your Besties and Celebrate International Friendship Day at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-style BBQ restaurant offers shareable combo plates, loaded sides, and Big Yellow Party Packs for guests and their pals to enjoy International Friendship Day

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There’s only one way to spend International Friendship Day … sharing barbecue with the besties! And of course, there’s only one place to celebrate the day right! Join us at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to enjoy our Legit. Texas. Barbecue. menu items for you and your best friend’s special day! What better way to spend this holiday, than with a plate of fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and our competition-style brisket? Don’t forget to grab our savory southern-style sides to complete your meat plate, perfect for you and your BFF!

On Saturday, July 30, give your friends the gift of ‘cue with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit . In honor of friendships all over the world, the Texas-style BBQ brand is offering different ways to have your barbecue and share it, too! Whether you want to dine in-store or celebrate with a carryout Big Yellow Box at home, Dickey’s has these smokin’ options that are perfect for International Friendship Day:

Share Plates and Platters with pals (includes two sides and a roll):

Poultry Plate – Marinated chicken breast and turkey.

– Marinated chicken breast and turkey. Competition Plate – brisket, brisket burnt ends.

– brisket, brisket burnt ends. Pork Out Platter – pork ribs, pulled pork, kielbasa, pork burnt ends (available in a two meat or three meat plate).



Loaded Side ‘cue creations:

Brisket Mac Stack

Buffalo Chicken Mac Stack

Frito’s Pie Stack

Chicken Caesar Salad



Big Yellow Pack for your pack:

XL Pack – Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls.

– Feeds four to six with 2 pounds of meat, three medium sides and six rolls. Picnic Pack – Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls.

– Feeds two to four with 1 pound of meat, two medium sides and four rolls. Wing Pack – Feeds four to six with 24 wings, medium sides of barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad and six rolls. Includes ranch and choice of two sauces.

“Dickey’s is all about celebrating special moments with family and friends, making us the go-to place to spend International Friendship Day with your besties,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Big Yellow Box takes the pressure off trying to cook for everyone and lets you focus on enjoying time with your loved ones. All you have to do is order your box, and you’re ready to dig into hickory-wood smoked meats and iconic sides and sauces! There’s truly no better way to celebrate your best friends than with delicious barbecue.”

Whether you want to serve Dickey’s to the whole pack in your neighborhood or cater your ‘cue-mmunity with a signature Big Yellow Box, Dickey’s has you covered with orders for carryout, in-store pickup, to-go and even delivery this International Friendship Day! Order ahead in our Dickey’s mobile app, order online by visiting dickeys.com , or you can even call your local Dickey’s BBQ Pit.

While you are here, be sure to sign up for Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Rewards Program to get more BBQ for your buck! Earn BBQ points with every purchase you make at any one of our locations from coast to coast. Rack up those points (and ribs) to be redeemed in house towards your favorite BBQ menu items for FREE! You might as well earn BBQ points with your catering purchase this International Friendship Day!

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. , the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.Dickeys.com .

Contact:

Laron Roland

Champion

469-951-0455

lroland@championmgt.com

