Grab the Griller! Bojangles’ Pork Chop Griller Biscuit Returns for a Limited Time

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Tell your boring breakfast buh-bye. Bojangles’ (NASDAQ: BOJA) is revered across the Southeast as your destination for delicious, made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches served all day, every day. This includes the much-anticipated return of the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit, now available for a limited time at participating Bojangles’ restaurants.

Simply put, this is no ordinary biscuit. The Pork Chop Griller Biscuit starts with a tender pork chop, marinated in a zesty dry rub seasoning. Each savory pork chop is seared to sizzling perfection, then served inside a signature Bojangles’ buttermilk biscuit. Best enjoyed as a combo alongside our popular Bo-Tato Rounds® and your beverage of choice, you better grab the Pork Chop Griller while you can.

“When we introduced the new Pork Chop Griller Biscuit recipe last year, customers loved it,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “This biscuit is so good, we actually sold out at many restaurants last year. Try one today, and you might find yourself back at Bojangles’ for another Pork Chop Griller later in the week.”

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At July 1, 2018, Bojangles’ had 766 system-wide restaurants, of which 325 were company-operated and 441 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook and Twitter.

