Grab a free cheeseburger Wednesday at M Burger to celebrate its birthday

Attention, burger and free food enthusiasts: M Burger will give away one free single cheeseburger per customer Wednesday to celebrate its ninth birthday.

Guests must purchase at least one menu item to receive the free offer, but that can literally be anything — fries, a drink, whatever. Call it a BOGOB: Buy One, Get One Burger.

The deal is valid all day at all Chicagoland locations of M Burger — 161 E. Huron St., 5 W. Ontario St., the Atrium Mall at 100 W. Randolph St., Water Tower Place (835 N. Michigan Ave.) and Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora.

As an additional birthday treat, guests can text “Birthday2019” to 70717 until 9 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to win free milkshakes from M Burger for a year.

Celebrate this beefy birthday tomorrow by grabbing a burger and/or sending a text.

adlukach@chicagotribune.com | @lucheezy

