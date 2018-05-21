Grab a 10-cent hamburger for Epic Burger's birthday Tuesday

Epic Burger is turning 10 years old May 22, and it’s inviting the city to celebrate with 10s gone wild: 10-cent burgers for 10 hours and a special $10 milkshake this Tuesday.

First, the burgers. All eight Epic Burger locations around Chicagoland will offer the deal from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. or as long as supplies last. The birthday bargain includes a single-patty burger and standard toppings — lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, Epic Sauce — for 10 cents. Additional toppings like cheese, avocado, bacon and a fried egg will cost you extra.

As for the milkshake, it’s quite a little creation. The shake is made with birthday cake ice cream, strawberries and milk, then gets topped with a housemade whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a mini cupcake from Sweet Mandy B’s that looks like a little cheeseburger. It is a $10 indulgence.

So if you’re looking for a cheap burger, a massive milkshake or both, head to Epic Burger on Tuesday, and, as always, be prepared to a wait a minute.

Epic Burger

Locations vary, epicburger.com

--

adlukach@redeyechicago.com | @lucheezy

Still hungry? More of RedEye's restaurant coverage »