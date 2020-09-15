Gov. Ron DeSantis' approval rating falling as a result of pandemic and political polarization

After 20 months as the state’s top elected official and six months into the coronavirus pandemic, some of the luster has worn off Gov. Ron DeSantis in the minds of Florida voters. A Florida Atlantic University Poll found he was slightly underwater, with 43% of Florida voters approving of his performance, and 44% disapproving. Statistically that’s a tie — but it is a huge fall from the stratospheric levels of approval he enjoyed during his first year in office.