Gourmet Bay Area Burger Chain, iniBurger Debuts Nashville Hot Chicken & Ice Cream Sandwich Following Rave Reviews From Local Foodies!

In Time For National Hot Chicken Day, March 30, iniBurger Pushes The Boundaries Of Flavor Combinations And Offers BOGO On New Menu Addition To Celebrate

Pleasanton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) iniBurger , the Bay Area’s newest fast-casual burger chain serving up a 100% halal menu, has introduced an unexpected flavor combination to its permanent menu at both the Fremont and Pleasanton locations. Rivaling popular Nashville Hot Chicken vendors like Dave’s Hot Chicken, World Famous Hot Boys, Gus’s and others, iniBurger’s Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is a fan-favorite, and in time for National Hot Chicken Day on March 30th, iniBurger has unveiled its Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich topped with a massive scoop of vanilla ice cream! Having previously tested this secret menu hack with Bay Area foodies and receiving high remarks for the sweet and savory twist, the Bay Area concept, well-known for challenging what can be served between two buns, has announced that the innovative creation is here to stay. To mark the debut, guests can enjoy buy one, get one free on the new sandwich on Tuesday, March 30 – National Hot Chicken Day – at both iniBurger locations.

The beloved eatery’s take on the popular Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich is made with a juicy fried chicken patty, house special Boom Sauce, cayenne sauce, and topped with pickles and housemade coleslaw for a fresh crunch in every bite. Where other well-known hot chicken joints go deep in heat, iniBurger goes wide in variety by adding an innovative spin on the popular sandwich. Both the traditional Nashville Hot Chicken and the Nashville Hot Chicken and Ice Cream sandwiches are crafted using cage-free poultry that’s fed a strict, all-vegetarian diet. The 100% halal chicken is void of any antibiotics, added hormones and animal by-products, ensuring the highest-quality meat and fresh flavor that you can taste.

“We know that almost every popular chain has their take on the Nashville Hot Chicken, but the only variation typically offered is the level of heat,” said iniBurger’s founder Abdul Popal. “Unfortunately, this makes it so diners that are not spice-inclined don’t get to experience the depth of flavor packed into these sandwiches. Don’t get me wrong, our sandwich is hot. But, the unique addition of a massive vanilla ice cream scoop cuts the heat and elevates the flavor in a way that sets us apart. We’re not here to make the same, overdone spicy chicken sandwich that everyone else is making. It’s just not our way. Our commitment to constantly push the envelope of flavor combinations and introduce the unexpected is what keeps diners coming back for more.”

Since iniBurger’s debut last year, the gourmet burger concept has been taking the Bay Area by storm for its eclectic twists on classic American eats. In addition to the Nashville Hot Chicken, other offerings gracing the menu include customizable burgers in B’igi (4 oz) and M’ini (2 oz) form, Western BBQ and Hawaiian Spice burgers, chicken wings and tenders, nacho fries topped with crispy fried chicken, shakes and more, giving customers a wide range of menu items to choose from. A few out-of-box items are also featured, including a Falafel Burger as well as the Waffle’n Out made with a crunchy waffle potato bun stuffed with a crispy chicken patty, Boom Sauce, melted cheddar cheese, grilled onions, turkey bacon and a fried egg.

iniBurger’s two locations in Pleasanton and Fremont are both open seven days a week. The Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11) and Fremont location (44029 Osgood Rd. #149) are open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday through Saturday 11am-9:30pm. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial.

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet customizable burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger’s philosophy is four-fold: Custom, Clean, Community and Halal. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preferences. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, clean, natural and 100% halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com .

