Gordon Ramsay dines incognito at Allentown restaurant on latest '24 Hours to Hell & Back' episode

Fiery-tempered, painfully blunt celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is a Phantoms fan.

Well, not really. The well-known and very recognizable chef and TV show star put on a Phantoms jersey and a thick beard and mustache to dine incognito at The Shanty on 19th in Allentown.

You’ll see Ramsay in his disguise — as well as what he thought of the restaurant — on “24 Hours to Hell & Back,” where Ramsay helps turn struggling restaurants around in just one day. The Shanty will be featured in the latest episode of the show, 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.

On the show, Ramsay travels to struggling restaurants in his state-of-the-art mobile kitchen and command center, Hell On Wheels. In just 24 hours, Ramsay helps the restaurants with decor, new menus and new images, building up to a grand opening. The episode at The Shanty was filmed in late October.

In a preview of the episode on YouTube, Ramsay is seen preparing to go undercover. His makeup team helps him put on his fake bushy beard and mustache. He then puts on his Phantoms jersey and cap.

“Let’s get the puck out of here,” he jokes. (He’s crass of course.)

He then goes to the restaurant with a group (all in Phantoms gear) and they order food. What proceeds is a bleeped over, profanity-laced analysis of their meal.

For example: The server puts down a dish of “blackened” scallops in front of Ramsay. “Blackened” meaning completely incinerated.

“Is this a joke?” Ramsay asks. A few seconds later, he spits out his food.

You later see him in the preview out of his disguise, loudly calling out the chef and staff.

Watch '24 Hours to Hell & Back' featuring The Shanty on 19th

8 p.m. Wednesday on Fox

