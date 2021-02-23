Gordon Biersch Strikes Gold with New Loaded Leprechaun Stout

For every pint of Loaded Leprechaun Stout purchased now through March 7, the popular restaurant and brewery will donate 25 cents to local charities

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Gordon Biersch fans are in luck! The restaurant where German precision brewing meets American craft beer is saving guests a trip over the rainbow with the launch of its new Loaded Leprechaun Stout.

Now through March 7, guests can get sham-rocked with a splendid stout that’s rich in color with a nice balance of malt and roast characters, resulting in a perfectly smooth and creamy taste.

Of course, it is not like Gordon Biersch to stash away all of the gold earned from its new brew, which is why the restaurant and brewery is donating 25 cents from every pint of Loaded Leprechaun Stout sold to local charities.

“The past year has been challenging, so we want to do what we can to give back to the communities we serve,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “This is a fun way for our guests to try a delicious new stout, while raising money for local charities.”

The Loaded Leprechaun Stout is only available for a limited time, so be sure to head to Gordon Biersch before it’s gone! For the location nearest you, visit gordonbierschrestaurants.com/locations .

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates 12 restaurants in the United States. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup. For more information, visit gordonbiersch.com and follow Gordon Biersch on Facebook and Instagram .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, A1A Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

