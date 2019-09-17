Gordon Biersch Brings Authentic Oktoberfest Experience Stateside

Popular restaurant and brewery to host celebratory tapping parties with Festbier on Sept. 18

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Can’t make it to Munich? No problem. Don your dirndls and lederhosen, it’s time to Ein Prosit at Gordon Biersch!

To kick off Oktoberfest in true German fashion, Gordon Biersch – the restaurant where German precision brewing meets American craft beer – is hosting tapping parties at participating locations on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Then, from Sept. 18 through Oct. 6, guests will be transported to Munich with authentic Oktoberfest fare and freshly tapped Festbier – Gordon Biersch’s house-brewed amber lager with a slightly sweet toasted maltiness, balanced by the subtle spice of German Hersbrucker Hops.

To add to the excitement, guests can drink up for a good cause because Gordon Biersch will donate 25 cents of every Festbier sold from Sept. 18-Oct. 6 to a local charity!

The restaurant and brewery’s seasonal scratch-made dishes – made to pair perfectly with Festbier – include:

Bavarian Pretzel – Housemade Havarti fondue, mustard.

– Housemade Havarti fondue, mustard. Bratwurst Sliders – Caramelized onions, housemade mustard, pretzel roll.

– Caramelized onions, housemade mustard, pretzel roll. Seared Ahi Tuna Salad – Togarashi and sesame seed crusted seared ahi tuna, romaine, cabbage, pickled cucumbers, wasabi vinaigrette, wonton strips, sriracha drizzle.

– Togarashi and sesame seed crusted seared ahi tuna, romaine, cabbage, pickled cucumbers, wasabi vinaigrette, wonton strips, sriracha drizzle. Märzen BBQ Bacon Burger – Bacon, cheddar cheese, Märzen BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion.

– Bacon, cheddar cheese, Märzen BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion. Chicken Schnitzel – Hand-breaded chicken, mushroom spätzle, white wine and lemon caper sauce.

– Hand-breaded chicken, mushroom spätzle, white wine and lemon caper sauce. Havarti Mac ‘N Cheese – Farfalle pasta, housemade Havarti cream sauce, bacon, green onion.

– Farfalle pasta, housemade Havarti cream sauce, bacon, green onion. Pumpkin Cheesecake – Housemade pumpkin cheesecake topped with cream cheese frosting.

Of course, you can’t prost without a drink in-hand. So be sure to grab a Festbier – bonus: guests can take home the commemorative Festbier stein for only $6 – or choose from any of these festive sips:

The Buzz – Bourbon, lemon juice, honey.

– Bourbon, lemon juice, honey. Blood Orange Cosmo – Effen Blood Orange vodka, Cointreau, cranberry.

– Effen Blood Orange vodka, Cointreau, cranberry. Sangria – Fruit-infused traditional wine cocktail made with Alizé Red Passion.

“There’s no better place this side of the Rhine to enjoy authentic German lagers and gourmet food than Gordon Biersch,” said Director of Marketing Ashley Montgomery. “Tapping parties with great food and drinks all served in a festive atmosphere makes Gordon Biersch the perfect place to celebrate Oktoberfest. In addition to the festivities, we are proud to support our local communities through our Festbier fundraiser.”

Festbier will only be available through Oct. 6, so be sure to head into Gordon Biersch before the Oktoberfest celebration ends. For the location nearest you, visit gordonbiersch.com/locations.

About Gordon Biersch

Gordon Biersch, founded over 25 years ago, is where German precision brewing meets American craft beer. Each restaurant has an onsite brewery where local Brewmasters brew to the highest German standards and use the purest ingredients to create clean, fresh German lagers and the finest American craft beer. Everything on the menu is prepared fresh-to-order by chefs, creating an elevated brewery restaurant menu crafted to pair perfectly with the locally brewed beers. Gordon Biersch currently operates over 25 restaurants in the United States, including Honolulu, Hawaii. Additionally, four Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants operate in Taiwan. Gordon Biersch has won numerous gold medals at both the Great American Beer Festival® and World Beer Cup. For more information, visit gordonbiersch.com and follow Gordon Biersch on Facebook and Instagram.

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com.

