GOP nationally, in Illinois, look to President Trump’s law-and-order message to regain suburban foothold

August 28, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Evan Vucci / AP
As the nation’s attention is focused on scenes of protests over police brutality that have turned violent, or led to looting in Chicago, Republicans see an opportunity to leverage public safety as an issue they hope will help them overcome some negative attitudes toward President Donald Trump in the suburbs. As the RNC played out, recent unrest in Kenosha Wis., spawned by the police shooting of Jacob Blake became an issue between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.