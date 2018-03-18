Goose Island's new stout swaps bourbon barrels for scotch. So how is it?

On Saturday evening, I did what people do on Twitter and announced my imminent first taste of a curious creation from Goose Island.

The beer was an imperial stout aged in Scotch whiskey barrels called Islay — pronounced “EYE-lah” — a name that honors the Scottish island famous for whiskey production.

For nearly 25 years, Goose Island has been at the forefront of aging imperial stout in bourbon barrels, which results in a boozy, decadent treat. But for Islay (the beer), Goose Island employed Ardbeg barrels, swapping bourbon’s oaky sweetness for the abrasive nature of scotch from Islay (the island): earthy, smoky, medicinal and far more polarizing.

Islay features the same base stout that’s in Bourbon County Stout and was in fact initially envisioned as part of that family of beers back in 2016. Instead, the beer was released last week as part of Goose Island’s ongoing Barrel House Series.

By the time I’d opened a bottle on Saturday, Islay had already been tasted by the some of Twitter’s beer-drinking faithful. The faithful had mixed opinions.

There was positivity.

There was negativity.

There was extreme negativity.

And there was positivity with a caveat.

I agreed with Trig Functions on two counts — at 13.4 percent alcohol, and imbued miles of peaty scotch character, Islay most certainly does require patience. It’s also best at close to room temperature. (Assuming as much, I had pulled my bottle from the refrigerator and let it sit on the kitchen counter for half an hour before prying it open.)

What I found was a beer whose pedigree was unmistakable: the smell of a forest fire at the bottom of a briny sea, crossed with notes of dark chocolate and adhesive bandage. The aromas of vanilla and dark fruitiness usually found in Bourbon County Stout were nowhere to be found.

With my first sip, I laughed. I actually laughed! Because Islay is a rare and wild ride: a burst of dark chocolate upfront that gives way to a towering wave of briny smoke, followed by a fascinating finish — Ardbeg’s trademark peat layered with classic Bourbon County wrinkles that include caramel, toffee, chocolate and, though not in the aroma, a bit of vanilla. The layers unfold for a full minute with each sip.

A rare and wild ride, indeed.

Fortunately, Islay is an easy one to recommend — or not. Like scotch? Like stout? Then Islay is worth the investment. If not, keep on walking. While non-bourbon drinkers can enjoy Bourbon County Stout — for a boozy beer, it’s fairly sweet and accessible — no non-scotch fan will appreciate Islay. That said, my favorite thing about Islay were its unmistakable Bourbon County layers wrapped within the scotch profile. Bourbon County has skewed sweeter in recent years, arguably to its detriment. Scotch barrels turn out to be an ideal home for the beer; the sweetness finds its peaty, briny balance.

I’m a scotch fan. And I enjoyed Islay. If this had been one of last year’s Bourbon County releases, I’d probably rank it second, after only Reserve Bourbon County Stout. I find the use of the scotch barrels so much more interesting than dumping a bunch of adjuncts in the beer.

Islay comes in a 12-ounce bottle, and even that was a bit much for me. I got through about 80 percent, then abandoned it for an IPA. It’s best to have a partner for this endeavor.

But too weighty or too interesting isn’t much of a gripe. Instead, my gripe is this: Why on earth didn’t they just name this beer Goose Islay?

Islay is expected to be available on tap at the Goose Island Brewhouse on Clybourn Avenue for at least a few more days ($8 per 5-ounce pour) and on draft and in bottles at the brewery’s Fulton Street taproom for at least another week ($8 per 6-ounce pour; $16 for a four-pack).

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

Goose Island rolling out new barrels? Plus, new beer coming »

Cooper Project puts fresh twist on bourbon barrel aging »

50 excellent beers: Our favorite IPAs, lagers, stouts, porters, session beers and more »