Goose Island calls dibs on settling age-old Chicago debate with new Dibs beer

Goose Island Beer Co. has found a formula more effective than any beer recipe.

Find a distinctly Chicago cause.

Attach itself to said cause.

Turn the cause into an event. Or a beer. Or, better still, both.

Voila!

People are talking. Media is paying attention. And Chicago credibility is boosted, both at home and farther afield. (Never mind that the majority of Goose Island beer is made at Anheuser-Busch breweries around the country.)

Hot on the heels of Goose Island’s wildly successful field goal contest — in which the brewery asked fans to nail the 43-yard field goal missed in a stinging Chicago Bears playoff defeat — Goose Island is back with another subject dear to the city’s heart: dibs.

“Dibs,” for those unaware, is the time-honored practice of digging out a parking spot on the city’s streets after a large snowstorm, then claiming the real estate in perpetuity with whatever junk is handy in the garage. Lawn chairs. Traffic cones. Plastic coolers. The more ridiculous the better.

Goose Island will honor both the tradition and the debate around it with a beer release at its taproom Saturday at noon. The beer, an ideal-for-winter porter clocking in at 6.5 percent alcohol, will be available on draft and to-go in 32-ounce cans, tagged either with an orange Pro Dibs sticker or a blue Anti Dibs sticker.

The choice is yours.

Goose Island will also put dibs up for debate at the beer release, inviting attendees to argue for or against the tradition in the taproom (1800 W. Fulton St.). Anyone who sways the moderator will be awarded Goose Island swag. (There will be a charitable component to the event, though details are to come.) The event runs until 4 p.m.

All week on social media, Goose Island has asked notable Chicagoans past and present to weigh in on dibs. Oprah Winfrey, Kanye West and Gov. J.B. Pritzker didn’t respond. But Wednesday evening, mayoral candidate Gery Chico accepted an invitation to state his pro-dibs case at Saturday’s event.

Goose Island has also promoted its embrace of the dibs debate with a social media video campaign that shows Goose Island employees shoveling snow in bright safety vests that read “Goose Island Beer Co. snow removal.” (The Goose Island Snow Removal Team will hit the streets again for future snowfalls, the brewery said Thursday.)

Much like the field goal event, Goose Island’s dibs effort has attracted a wealth of media attention well beyond the typical beer channels, including television stations, Forbes and Ad Age.

The coverage has lent a hand to one of Goose Island’s recent goals: reaffirming its standing as a leading Chicago brewery. Since its sale to Anheuser-Busch in 2011, Goose Island has grown into a national and international brand, but struggled both at home and beyond. In 2018, sales of Goose Island’s leading brands — including Goose IPA, 312 Urban Wheat Ale, Four Star Pils and Green Line Pale Ale — were down nationally, according to Chicago-based market research firm IRI Worldwide.

Four Star has been discontinued, and Green Line production has returned to Chicago from Anheuser-Busch breweries after an unsuccessful experiment as a national focus. Other brands, such as Next Coast IPA and Natural Villain lager, are in the process of being scaled up by Anheuser-Busch with designs on jump-starting Goose Island’s portfolio.

With the arrival last year of brewery President Todd Ahsmann — who had previously worked in marketing for Goose Island before running Anheuser-Busch-owned Blue Point Brewing for two years — the brewery has prioritized its relationship with Chicago. Instrumental in the effort has been a series of small scale beer releases, packaged with a canning line bought last year (which is already being replaced for a more ambitious model).

Just as essential has been the marketing component, ranging from events like the field goal challenge or dibs debate to an ever-increasing presence in the fabric of Chicago life, such as the expanded sponsorship deal announced this week with the White Sox.

Goose Island’s aim would appear to be reclaiming its mantle as Chicago’s brewery — claiming dibs, if you will.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes

MORE COVERAGE

Middle Brow finally arrives after 8-year journey with opening of Bungalow brewpub »

Lil Buddy isn't just Chicago's first 8-ounce beer can — it's also quite cute »

How 'light' is Bud Light, anyway? That 24-pack is finally going to tell you »