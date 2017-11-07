Today's Google Doodle features a colorful and lively ode to pad thai, easily Thailand's most famous dish. The seven-panel illustration goes through the basic steps of the recipe, while also offering a brief history.

But as Peter Meehan, editor of the dearly departed Lucky Peach magazine, wrote in "101 Easy Asian Recipes" cookbook, "The internet, as you well know, is propped up by two things: pornography and easy renditions of pad thai. Neither simulacrum is as exciting as the real thing."

To be clear, when done right, pad thai is a fascinating mixture of stir-fried noodles in a distinct tamarind-based sauce, which tastes sweet, sour, funky, nutty and spicy. It really is a marvel. But when pad thai is done wrong, you end up with a gooey pile of sweet noodles with some peanuts tossed on top.

Sadly, my experience eating the dish around Chicago confirms that the latter is far more prevalent than the former, though a few places serve admirable versions, like Ravenswood's Aroy Thai and Rosded in Lincoln Square.

You can see what I mean by remembering your last takeout container of pad thai and comparing that to the stunningly beautiful plate assembled by Leela Punyaratabandhu on her Thai recipe site, She Simmers. Her intense examination of the dish took her five long blog posts, 20 ingredients and a good chunk of time to complete. It's no wonder why most places don't serve a credible version.

Of course, I distinctly remember my first plate of pad thai, which was probably overly sweet and a little gloopy, but still thrilling to my younger palate.

And that's why I like to think of most pad thai as an excellent gateway dish to the wonders of Thai cuisine. Fortunately, Chicago is packed with incredible Thai restaurants, including Andy's Thai Kitchen, Rainbow Cuisine, Sticky Rice, Tac Quick and Arun's, where you can find stunningly complex curries, insanely spicy papaya salads, and some of the crunchiest and juiciest fried chicken around.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk

'Bangkok' cookbook avoids cliches, digs deep into city's food »

Homemade pad Thai brings generations together »