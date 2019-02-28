Goodcents Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 30 Cent Subs

Kansas City-based sub sandwich franchise introduces special offer to celebrate 30-year anniversary

De Soto, KS (RestaurantNews.com) Goodcents is celebrating its 30th anniversary as one of the most beloved local sub sandwich restaurants. To celebrate, the company announced today that it will be hosting a special celebration event on March 1 at the original Goodcents location in Lenexa, Kan., featuring 8-inch turkey subs for 30 cents*.

Who: Goodcents

What: 30 cent 8-inch turkey subs

Where: Goodcents Store #1 – 13416 College Blvd., Lenexa, KS 66210

When: March 1, 2019

Why: To celebrate Goodcents 30th anniversary

This event is exactly 30 years since the first Goodcents restaurant (Store #1) opened its doors on March 1, 1989.

Goodcents, formerly known as Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, was founded by local entrepreneur Joe Bisogno. His entrepreneurial journey started when he was just 6 years old running lemonade stands, then he started an ice cream truck at 18 years old and later purchased a gas station and used car lot at 22 years old. Knowing he always wanted to start his own restaurant, Bisogno took a position with McDonald’s Corporation as an instructor of the company’s franchise program. He spent more than 10 years observing and understanding the restaurant business and operations before leaving to start Goodcents in 1989.

“I saw an opportunity to create a more nutritious option for people looking for a quick meal on the go,” said Bisogno. “While a lot has changed in 30 years, we’ve always stayed focused on good, quality food that people continue to love today and our brand is strong.”

Headquartered in DeSoto, Kan., Goodcents has more than 70 locations across the country. Locations are based in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, South Dakota, Arizona and Minnesota with additional franchise opportunities available nationally.

The company is known for its signature soft bread, baked fresh in-store twice daily, as well as its freshly sliced meats and cheeses, hearty pasta meals, and chewy cookies. Last year, Goodcents also announced a new line of Centsable Kitchen meals featuring fresh, chef-prepared grab-n-go options like Mac & Cheese, Classic Lasagna, Chicken Carnitas Tacos and more.

Goodcents is planning additional celebration events featuring the 30 cent 8-inch turkey subs at additional restaurant locations across the country over the next several months. To see the celebration event lineup for a location near you, visit goodcentssubs.com/30-year-anniversary/ .

About Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs

Goodcents has 30 years experience providing high-quality deli fresh subs, house-baked breads and pasta. Headquartered in DeSoto, Kan. with more than 70 locations across the country, the company is known for its signature bread recipes baked fresh twice daily in the restaurants, hand-sliced meats and cheeses to order, and hearty pasta meals that are available for delivery. Goodcents was recently named a 2019 Top Franchise and 2018 Top 30 Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review. The company also made the top 500 Franchise list by Entrepreneur Magazine and was named a Top 50 Best Franchise by FitSmallBusiness.com. Visit goodcentssubs.com or download the Goodcents app to order and connect with Goodcents through Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoodcentsSubs , Twitter @ EatGoodcents , Instagram @ EatGoodcents and Snapchat at GoodcentsSubs .

* Limit one per customer. Cannot combine offers. Dine-in only. Offer not available on delivery, drive-thru, call ahead, or online. Offer available while supplies last.

