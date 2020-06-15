Ryan Kneller
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday: Two of chain’s Lehigh Valley locations close, leaving just one area restaurant remaining

June 15, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Ryan Kneller

Fans of Ruby Tuesday’s Garden Bar have two less restaurants to frequent in the Lehigh Valley.