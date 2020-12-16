Goodbye 2020, Hello $5 Burrito Combo at Chronic Tacos

The California-inspired taco shop is set to offer a $5 burrito combo for two days only to close out the year

( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: Celebrate the end of the year the #TacoLife way with $5 burrito combos on Wednesday, December 30th and Thursday, December 31st all day, at any Chronic Tacos location. Get a burrito, chips, salsa and a drink for $5. The offer excludes Fish, Shrimp, Steak, and Beyond Beef .

Available through online ordering and the Chronic Tacos App ONLY.

Guests can place an order through the Chronic Tacos website ( www.chronictacos.com ) and app ( https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chronic-tacos-mexican-grill/id1251640835 ).

WHEN: December 30, 2020- December 31, 2020, All Day.

WHERE: Offer will be available at all U.S locations

About Chronic Tacos

Chronic Tacos is a California-inspired Taco Shop that celebrates authenticity and the individuality of guests through the #TacoLife. They respect tradition and keep it real. Founded in 2002, the Southern California-based brand has over 60 locations operating across the United States, Canada and Japan. The #Tacolife consists of undeniable tacos and the most authentic recipes, a laid back So Cal vibe with an irresistible edge, and only the most personal, friendly service.

Chronic Tacos prides itself on serving the highest quality ingredients, with bold flavor profiles, made from authentic Mexican recipes. On the menu, you’ll find a wide variety of traditional Mexican items including tacos, burritos, and bowl-ritos, along with some non-traditional items such as California burrito and Chronic Fries. For more information, or to find the nearest Chronic Tacos, visit www.chronictacos.com .

Media Contact:

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

310-395-5050

mkovacs@blazepr.com

The post Goodbye 2020, Hello Burrito Combo at Chronic Tacos first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.