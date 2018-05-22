Good for what ails you: Lehigh Valley chefs weigh in on favorite curative foods

For Jeremy Bialker, kombucha is the magic elixir.

"We drink a glass first thing every morning," says Bialker, executive chef and general manager of Easton's Two Rivers Brewing. "It gives us natural energy, supports our guts with billions of probiotic cultures, and 'gets things moving.'"

The fermented tea drink is a popular remedy for what ails ya, thanks to its natural probiotic qualities.

Whether it's kombucha or homemade soup, we all have those special foods, drinks and dishes we make or pick up that soothe our sour stomachs, calm rattled nerves and lift our low spirits.

Local chefs and cooks, along with Morning Call staffers, share what they turn to when they are feeling under the weather.

Pastry chef Katie Michael

Michael, front-of-house manager and pastry chef at McCarthy's Red Stag Pub in Bethlehem, turns to Egyptian chamomile tea with lemon and honey. And when her stomach isn't feeling right, she turns to toasted homemade white bread topped with butter.

"Simple but sometimes that's all you need to do the trick," she says.

Chef Mary Grube

The go-to dish for Grube, private chef and culinary instructor, is "Mama Soup."

A little explanation: The dish is actually called Avgolemono Soupa, a soothing soup made of rice, chicken stock, eggs and lemon. Avgolemono is a mouthful to pronounce so when Grube's daughter, Alyssa, was little she would simply call it "Mama Soup."

"Mama Soup is a comfort food for the body and spirit and contains an 'I love you' in each, silky mouthful," Grube says. (You can find the recipe below.)

Chef Lee Chizmar

Chizmar, executive chef and co-owner of Bolete in Salisbury Township and Mister Lee's Noodles in Easton, makes an asparagus dashi broth with fresh fish bones and spices. You can serve it hot or chilled. "It's sort of my elixir," he says.

If he's running and needs a pick-me-up (we've all been there), he'll grab some kimchi soup from Kim's Kitchen in Center Valley. "Fixes you up every time."

Julia Intrepido-Kmetz

Intrepido-Kmetz, culinary contest coordinator for the Allentown Fair, told me that in her mother's generation, they would take a shot of booze (brandy or whiskey usually) and add a dash of black pepper.

"They swore by it," she says.

Linda Doell

Doell, special sections editor at The Morning Call, turns to hot thyme tea, which is thought to have potent anti-viral properties and be beneficial for those suffering from inflammatory conditions. The tea is also thought to help stimulate memory, ease headaches and muscle tension, soothe coughs, relieve fevers and fight colds and infections.

Chef Jeremy Bialker

Bialker and his wife, of Two Rivers Brewing in Easton, have been making their continuous-brew kombucha for about a year.

"We have a 2 1/2 gallon serving container with a spout that I add freshly brewed raspberry-green tea kombucha to weekly," Bialker says.

Look for local classes on how to make kombucha. Easton Public Market held one recently, for example.

You can also buy bottled kombucha at many farmers markets and supermarkets (Wegmans, Giant, Whole Foods) if you don't want to make it yourself.

Biakler is also a fan of the power of eggs. (I agree. A low-energy day calls for a plate of fluffy scrambled eggs or a hard-boiled egg or two.)

Jennifer Sheehan

I'm one of those weird people who loves soup all year around. And when I"m feeling less-than-spectacular, it's one of my go-to foods.

Soup recipes I make at home include: Skinnytaste's Turkey Taco Soup. It's a great worknight soup that doesn't take all day to make. It's kid-friendly. And most of the ingredients are already in your pantry. The recipe: www.skinnytaste.com/turkey-chili-taco-soup.

Canned soups work for me in a pinch. I love Amy's line of soups (nearly every supermarket chain has them). My favorite for those days when I'm under the weather is Amy's Golden Lentil. It's filling thanks to the lentils and has a spicy kick.

I'm also a fan of rooibos tea, an herbal tea that has delicious flavor. I generally don't care for herbal tea but rooibos has a rich flavor that's more "tea-like" than "herbal-tea" like. I put a little cream and honey in mine but you can go without it. Rooibos is full of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

For me, it's soothing after a long day.

Mama Soup (Avgolemono Soupa)

6 cups chicken stock

½ cup rice

2 eggs

1 egg yolk

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons water

¼ teaspoon sugar, or as needed (optional)

Yield: 4-6 servings. Time: 30-40 minutes, including assembling and cooking the ingredients.

Bring the stock to a boil in a medium pot over medium-high heat.

While the stock is heating, crack the two eggs (on a flat surface) and put into a large bowl. Add the yolk and salt to the two whole eggs. Using a handheld mixer or a whisk, beat the mixture until the eggs become thick and pale yellow; about 3-5 minutes. Beat in the lemon juice and water and set the bowl aside.

Once the stock comes to a boil, add the rice. Keep adjusting the heat so the stock remains at a gentle, but steady, boil. Cook the rice until it is fluffy and softened; about 15 minutes, stirring and adjusting the heat as needed to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

Begin to beat the eggs on low speed with the mixer (or constantly with a whisk) and carefully and slowly add the hot stock to the eggs. Continue beating the mixture until you have added about half of the hot stock to the bowl. Return the soup to the pot and whisk over low heat, just to warm it through. (Do not bring the soup to a boil or it may curdle.)

Taste the soup to adjust the seasoning, adding sugar if it is needed to balance the acidity. Serve.

- Mary Grube

