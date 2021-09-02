Good Times Restaurants Inc. Thanks Bad Daddy’s Employees with Extended Holiday

Parent company of popular gourmet burger bar announces Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, holiday bonuses and more

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) As a way to show appreciation for its employees, Good Times Restaurants Inc. announced today that Tuesday, Sept. 7 will officially be “ Bad Daddy’s Labor Day!”

On Bad Daddy’s Labor Day, Good Times Restaurants Inc. is giving all employees of the popular gourmet burger bar the day off to thank them for their hard work. In addition, Good Times Restaurants Inc. will be rolling out more benefits, holiday bonuses and pay structure for both Bad Daddy’s and its quick service brand – Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard .

“We are very excited to give back to our hard-working employees,” said Ryan Zink, CEO of Good Times Restaurants. “The dedication and determination they have shown to get our brands to where they are today has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. We look forward to supporting our devoted team members by implementing all our new benefits and continuing to offer our engaging incentive program.”

Both Bad Daddy’s and Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard provide:

401(k) matching after one month for all employees 21 and older;

Cafeteria plan benefits including medical, dental, vision, disability and flexible spending accounts for all restaurant managers (eligible first of the month following start date) and eligible hourly team members (eligible after one year of service averaging 30 hours a week);

Up to 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave for salaried managers;

Competitive PTO program offering vacation, sick, personal time and bereavement leave varying by position; and,

Uniforms provided to all employees on their first day.

In addition to these benefits, perks for Bad Daddy’s team members include:

Holiday bonus of up to one week of pay for all hourly team members and full-time hourly shift leaders;

Competitive pay for all employees including the culinary team, shift leaders and salaried managers with front of house employees generally making over $20 an hour including tips;

Flexible, weekly scheduling;

Swag delivered to the restaurants quarterly to reward and recognize employees;

Thanksgiving, Christmas and Bad Daddy’s Labor Day paid off with additional pay for five working holidays for salaried managers;

Monthly, quarterly and annual performance bonuses for all managers;

Vacation pay for shift leaders and a competitive PTO program for managers and above starting at two weeks of vacation, three sick days and a personal day. Managers can build to four weeks of vacation in only seven years; and,

Anniversary celebration program for managers.

At Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, team members receive these added benefits:

Promotes 95% of managers from team member positions with opportunity for additional compensation at each steppingstone;

Wage increases for full-time availability;

Anniversary celebration program for all employees;

45-hour work week for assistant managers and 48-hour work week for general managers;

Competitive PTO program for assistant managers and general managers starting at two weeks of vacation, three sick days and a personal day. Managers can build to four weeks of vacation in only seven years; and,

Monthly performance bonuses for assistant managers and general managers.

For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . To learn more about Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard, visit goodtimesburgers.com.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns, operates, franchises and licenses 40 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is a full-service “small box” restaurant concept featuring a chef-driven menu of gourmet signature burgers, chopped salads, appetizers and sandwiches with a full bar and a focus on a selection of local and craft beers in a high-energy atmosphere that appeals to a broad consumer base. Additionally, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates and franchises a regional quick-service restaurant chain consisting of 32 Good Times All Natural Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants located primarily in Colorado.

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

The post Good Times Restaurants Inc. Thanks Bad Daddy’s Employees with Extended Holiday first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.