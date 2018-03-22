Good Food Expo, Fernet pop-up, free hot dogs and more to eat, drink, do this weekend

It’s looking more like spring in Chicago, finally, so get out there this weekend. Here are five stellar options:

1) If you’ve ever had questions about sustainable food systems or environmental issues in the food space, head to the UIC Forum this weekend for Family Farmed’s Good Food Expo. Bringing together 150 artisans, farmers, chefs and industry leaders, the Good Food Expo introduces investors, entrepreneurs and consumers to new products and ideas. Speakers include chefs Sarah Grueneberg and Rick Bayless, and author and podcast host Michael Harlan Turkell, who is leading a master class with Fat Rice’s Adrienne Lo and Abe Conlon, on using vinegars for health and to brighten dishes with acidity. Free with online registration; ticketed seminars from $55. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 725 W. Roosevelt Road, 312-874-7360, goodfoodexpo.com.

2) The darling liqueur for the bartender set, bitter and sweet Fernet-Branca has long been a favorite for mixologists and their fans. To help the masses better understand the herbal sipper, Eataly USA has organized a traveling pop-up called The Great Bitter Bar, which is open in Chicago now and until April 1. The 1920s and art nouveau-inspired setup features Fernet in a number of cocktails, like the Dull Dagger, made with Fernet, Templeton Rye, vanilla and lemon juice, a Chicago-only signature drink. $10 to $14 cocktails, a la carte. 43 E. Ohio St., eataly.com.

3) Dog Haus, the LA-based chain that made the ballsy (not to mention incorrect) claim last week that it was bringing Chicago its first gourmet hot dog concept, seems to be trying to make amends. On Saturday, in celebration of its grand opening, the chain is offering free hot dogs to locals 11 a.m. to midnight. Seven varieties will be available, like the Sooo Cali, made with arugula, avocado, crispy onions and spicy basil aioli and served on a King’s Hawaiian roll. Free, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 2462 N. Lincoln Ave., doghaus.com.

4) Everyone has a different idea of what defines “self-care,” but it’s hard to argue against yoga and beer being part of that definition. For a double dose of self-care, head to On Tour Brew Company’s Om Tour yoga class this Sunday. Designed for practitioners of all levels, the session features 60 minutes of yoga, followed by a beer tasting of On Tour’s latest, freshest brews. Ticket admission (which must be purchased in advance online) includes the yoga workout and a full 16-ounce pour of beer. $18, 10-11 a.m. Sunday, 1725 W. Hubbard St., ontourbrewing.com.

5) Moneygun is closing out its Women’s History Month guest bartender series with Jacyara De Oliveira, of El Che Bar and La Sirena Clandestina. As part of its #Monthlygun guest bartender program, Moneygun invites fellow bar pros to create specialty cocktails that benefit a charity. A dollar from each drink will benefit Planned Parenthood of Illinois. De Oliveira, a former Speed Rack cocktail contest winner, is mixing up a concoction dubbed All My Sisters Are Queens, made with Leblon cachaca, vermouth blanc, lime, rosemary, absinthe and Fever Tree tonic. 7-9 p.m. Sunday, 660 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600.

