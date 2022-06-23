Goliath Consulting Group Opens Office in Nashville Led by Chef Christopher Gianino





Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Atlanta-based Goliath Consulting Group , a full-service restaurant consultancy, has hired chef and industry expert, Christopher Gianino, as Chef Consultant. The move intensifies the firm’s commitment to its range of client services, and allows for increased focus on the Nashville, TN and Louisville, KY markets.

With the experience of over 20 years in the food service industry, Chris has developed skills and techniques to streamline operations, improve production, and uses them to create concepts and procedures that help restaurants and food businesses activate their full potential.

“Chris is a fantastic addition to our culinary team at Goliath Consulting Group and allows us to better serve our clients in Nashville, Louisville, and other midsouth markets.” said Jay Bandy, President of Goliath Consulting Group.

Goliath Consulting Group, founded in 2009, offers a dynamic array of restaurant consulting solutions, tailored to meet the needs of each individual client – in addition to a full suite of knowledge and tools that help make restaurants more profitable, including strategic planning, development, marketing, franchising, equipment, evaluations, outsourcing, and more. Goliath Consulting Group clients include independent restaurants, restaurant groups and chains across the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

For more information, contact Christopher Gianino at chris.gianino@goliathconsulting.com or visit www.goliathconsulting.com .

