Goliath Consulting Group Opens Office in Beaufort, SC

Norcross, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Goliath Consulting Group announces the opening of a new office in Beaufort, SC led by Kyle Faucher. Kyle brings a wealth of experience from restaurants in Syracuse, NY as well as South Carolina and all over Atlanta. Starting at his parent’s pizza shop in Northern NY he has worked at every job in the industry. Learning and growing are at the center of how Kyle has navigated his career to include General Management, Kitchen Management, Multiple Location Management, and Training Development for all aspects of restaurant operations.

“Kyle joined our team in 2018, and we’re excited to have Kyle head up the office in Beaufort. Our presence in the Carolinas continues to grow and having a local office is important to our clients in the market.” said Jay Bandy, President of Goliath Consulting Group.

Kyle is a graduate of both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Oswego with a MS/CAS in Psychology. This along with his years and certifications working with corporate, fine dining, and locally owned restaurants have allowed him to incorporate a unique perspective to help ensure long term success.

Coming back to Beaufort and the Low Country is a bit of a homecoming for Kyle. His wife was born at the Naval hospital in Port Royal and they lived in Beaufort from 2010 to 2012. In that time Kyle worked with several restaurants in the Low Country and he was a founding member of Dragon Boat Beaufort (DBB). DBB helps local cancer patients with financial assistance, emotional, and physical health. He looks forward to being closer to family and to help support local businesses as well as the DBB.

About Goliath Consulting Group

Goliath Consulting Group with headquarters in Norcross, Georgia offers a dynamic array of business development solutions, tailored to meet the needs of each individual client – in addition to a full suite of knowledge and tools that help make restaurants more profitable, including strategic planning, menu development, project management, new restaurant development, branding, marketing, franchising, equipment, technology, evaluations, outsourcing, and more. Goliath Consulting enjoys a ten-year track record of creating client success among local, regional and multi-unit national restaurant chains.

Goliath Consulting Group is involved in the Foodservice Consultants Society International and the Georgia Restaurant Association where Goliath President, Jay Bandy, is a board member.

Contact:

Jay Bandy

Goliath Consulting Group

getresults@goliathconsulting.com

www.goliathconsulting.com