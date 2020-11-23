Goliath Consulting Group Announces Pizza Partnership with Certified International Pizzaiolo Alessio Lacco

The partnership will offer a fast-track pizza restaurant program for new operators and a wide range of support services for existing restaurants.

( RestaurantNews.com ) The Pizzeria Program allows potential clients the opportunity to get involved in one of the largest segments of US restaurant industry. With higher margins than most restaurant categories, pizzerias are a staple of the American dining scene and hotter than ever. Clients will gain access to a full suite of services including site selection, menu and brand development, rollout planning, marketing and PR, opening and on-going support and many others. “Our program is similar to buying a pizza franchise,” states Goliath Consulting Group President Jay Bandy, “except clients will own the brand and intellectual property. This can increase the value of your business significantly, especially if you are looking to open multiple locations and franchise the concept.”

Since 2009, Goliath Consulting Group has offered resources and support to local and national restaurant brands. The Goliath team is comprised of restaurant professionals specializing in strategic planning, bar and restaurant management, guest service, franchising, marketing, menu development, operations, training, and supply chain management. With numerous multi-unit pizza concepts as clients, Goliath Consulting Group and Alessio Lacco can support first-time restaurant clients and growing brands alike.

Born in Naples, Italy, Alessio Lacco started his pizza journey at his aunt’s gelateria. After helping in his uncle’s kitchen at age 15, he made his first pizza. He apprenticed with Gaetano Esposito (grandson of Raffaele Esposito, creator of the first Margherita Pizza) and became a certified International Pizzaiolo at the Associazione Vera Pizza Nepoletana. Relocating to America in 2013, he has since opened pizzerias in Texas, Indiana, Oregon, Atlanta, and even The Bahamas including The Pizza Lab, Atlanta Pizza Truck, Pop Pizza, and The Local Pizzaiolo. Alessio is versed in Neapolitan, Roman style, Detroit Deep Dish, NY style, and Chicago Deep Dish pizzas.

Looking for more information? Contact Jay Bandy at JayBandy@GoliathConsulting.com or visit www.goliathconsulting.com for more details on the pizza program.

The post Goliath Consulting Group Announces Pizza Partnership with Certified International Pizzaiolo Alessio Lacco first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.