Golden Malted Waffles Receives Presidential Award for Exports

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) On May 23rd, 2019, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross presented GOLDEN MALTED with the President’s “E” Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. In total, Secretary Ross honored 48 U.S. companies with the President’s “E” Award, the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

“Golden Malted has demonstrated a sustained commitment to export expansion. The “E” Awards Committee was very impressed with Golden Malted’s yearly increases in export sales and percentage of export sales to total sales. The company’s modification of its product line to capture international sales was also particularly notable. Golden Malted’s achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.,” said Secretary Ross in his congratulatory letter to the company announcing its selection as an award recipient.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, has revolutionized the global food service industry with their Fresh Baked Waffle Program. Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their world-famous Waffle Mixes. Golden Malted Waffles are featured at the best hotels and restaurants in over 60 countries around the world.

“Our international expansion in hotels and restaurants has been tremendous. We’re looking forward to continued growth in our current markets and expanding into new countries,” said Joe Crowley, Golden Malted, President. “Consumers around the world know and love our fresh baked waffles and they are the perfect choice for hotels and restaurants. We’re honored to receive the “E” Award.”

In 2018, U.S. exports were the highest on record with U.S. services at $821.1 billion and U.S. exports of goods reaching $1.7 trillion, demonstrating how American private enterprise can not only survive, but thrive, in the international market.

American companies are nominated for “E” Awards through the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service office network, located within the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration. Record years of successive export growth and an applicant’s demonstration of an innovative international marketing plan that led to the increase in exports is a significant factor in selecting the overall winners.

For more information about the “E” Awards and the benefits of exporting, visit www.export.gov.