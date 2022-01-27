( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted ’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program has led to improved customer satisfaction and profitability for restaurants, hotels, and theme parks for over 85 years. With the purchase of their cost-effective mix, Golden Malted provides their customers top-of-the-line waffle irons at no cost.

A heavy duty, commercial waffle iron typically cost $1,300 or more. In addition to the waffle iron, there are ongoing maintenance and replacement expenses. With Golden Malted, a dedicate representative will provide monthly service and maintenance at no additional cost.

To schedule setup or a demo, call 888-596-4040 or visit www.goldenmalted.com .

The post Golden Malted Waffles: Irons Provided at No Cost & Proven to Increase Customer Satisfaction first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.