Golden Malted Waffle & Pancakes Mixes are the #1 Choice for Restaurants & Hotels

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted Waffles and Pancakes are one of the most popular menu items across the country. Golden Malted’s cost-effective mixes are proven to generate positive customer reviews and repeat business.

Since 1937 Golden Malted has been the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, waffle irons are provided on a no cost loan basis with mix & spray use.