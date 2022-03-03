( RestaurantNews.com ) Join 50,000 restaurants in partnering with the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, Golden Malted Waffles . With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, participants have seen improvements in their company’s customer reviews and overall profitability.

Golden Malted provides customers top of the line waffle irons at no cost, with the purchase of their cost-effective mix. Along with the highly demanded mix and industry leading waffle irons, highly trained Golden Malted representatives will visit routinely for deliveries and service.

Call 888.596.4040 or visit www.goldenmalted.com to schedule a demonstration at your location!

More from Golden Malted

The post Golden Malted’s Industry Leading Waffle Irons Provided at No Cost first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.