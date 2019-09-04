Golden Malted Makes it Easy to Add Chicken & Waffles to Your Menu

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) In 2019 Chicken and Waffles has quickly become one of the nation’s most popular meals – with the number of restaurants serving this dish more than doubling. With its sweet and savory taste, chicken and waffles can be served for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is proven to generate repeat business.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, makes it easy and cost effective for any restaurant to add Chicken & Waffles to their menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost with the use of their world-famous waffle mix.

For more information on Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program visit www.goldenmalted.com or call 888.596.4040