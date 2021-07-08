Golden Malted Honors America with a New Waffle Design – Golden Malted is America’s #1 Waffle

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Malted, the nation’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, has launched a new, exclusive waffle design to honor America. Hotels, restaurants, colleges and theme parks across the country will soon be serving this one-of-a-kind waffle.

With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides industry leading waffle irons and scheduled service in exchange for using Golden Malted waffle mix. Golden Malted waffles are the most cost-effective breakfast option and are proven to generate positive guest reviews.

