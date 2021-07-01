Golden Malted Honors America with 4 New Waffle Designs – Golden Malted is America’s #1 Waffle

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For over 80 years, Golden Malted has been America’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, with more than 60,000 customers. Their award-winning products are featured in the nation’s top hotels, colleges, restaurants, and theme parks.

Voting is open for the public to choose their favorite waffle design at https://www.goldenmalted.com/America and they will be eligible to win prizes including a 3-night stay in Orlando.

Golden Malted’s industry leading Fresh Baked Waffle Program, includes heavy-duty commercial waffle irons and scheduled service from dedicated Sales and Service Representatives at no cost with the use of their cost-effective waffle mixes.

Learn more about Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program at: www.goldenmalted.com .

