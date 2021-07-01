  1. Home
Golden Malted Honors America with 4 New Waffle Designs – Golden Malted is America’s #1 Waffle

July 1, 2021
From www.restaurantnews.com
By
RestaurantNews.com

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  For over 80 years, Golden Malted has been America’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, with more than 60,000 customers. Their award-winning products are featured in the nation’s top hotels, colleges, restaurants, and theme parks.

Voting is open for the public to choose their favorite waffle design at https://www.goldenmalted.com/America and they will be eligible to win prizes including a 3-night stay in Orlando.

Golden Malted’s industry leading Fresh Baked Waffle Program, includes heavy-duty commercial waffle irons and scheduled service from dedicated Sales and Service Representatives at no cost with the use of their cost-effective waffle mixes.

Learn more about Golden Malted’s Fresh Baked Waffle Program at: www.goldenmalted.com.

