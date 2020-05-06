Golden Malted is Here When You Open – #1 Choice for Waffle & Pancake Mixes for Restaurants & Hotels

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As restaurants and hotels open, Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, is prepared to continue to provide their world-famous waffle & pancake mixes to locations across the country.

Whether for a delicious breakfast, a sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish, or a mouth-watering dessert, Golden Malted is always the #1 choice for to-go or dine-in meals.