  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Golden Malted is Here When You Open – #1 Choice for Waffle & Pancake Mix

April 21, 2020
From www.restaurantnews.com
By

Golden Malted is Here When You Open - #1 Choice for Waffle & Pancake Mix

Glen Mills, PA  (RestaurantNews.com)  Since 1937 Golden Malted has been the industry leader in waffle and pancake mixes. Providing the top restaurants & hotels in over 60 countries around the world with cost-effective products and high-quality service.

Golden Malted is committed to meeting the needs of restaurants and hotels as they open. Whether for a delicious breakfast, a sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish, or a mouth-watering dessert, Golden Malted is always the #1 choice.

For information about Golden Malted’s mixes and fresh baked waffle program, visit www.goldenmalted.com or 888.596.4040.