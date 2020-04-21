Golden Malted is Here When You Open – #1 Choice for Waffle & Pancake Mix

Glen Mills, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 1937 Golden Malted has been the industry leader in waffle and pancake mixes. Providing the top restaurants & hotels in over 60 countries around the world with cost-effective products and high-quality service.

Golden Malted is committed to meeting the needs of restaurants and hotels as they open. Whether for a delicious breakfast, a sweet and savory chicken and waffle dish, or a mouth-watering dessert, Golden Malted is always the #1 choice.