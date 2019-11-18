Golden Corral Raised More Than $1 Million for Disabled American Veterans

America’s #1 buffet and grill donates proceeds from annual system-wide fundraiser to DAV

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Golden Corral continued its 19-year tradition last week by serving a complimentary “thank you” meal to active duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Military Appreciation Night, in addition to raising funds through guest contributions for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) during the weeks leading up to the event.

As a result of Golden Corral’s system-wide fundraiser, the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain raised over $1 million for DAV, a nonprofit organization that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, in positive, life-changing ways.

“It is through the generous support of our guests that Golden Corral is able to help DAV continue its important work for our country’s veterans,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “This past year, DAV impacted the lives of over 1 million veterans. We are honored to have the opportunity to host this fundraiser for such an empowering charity, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.”

A tradition that started 19 years ago to celebrate our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served nearly 6 million complimentary meals to military personnel and generated nearly $17 million in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans through DAV.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with nearly 500 restaurants in 41 states. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for families across America. While this commitment begins each day by preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with over 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

