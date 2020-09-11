Golden Corral Makes New York City Debut in Bronx, Adding up to 150 Jobs to Local Community

The restaurant opened with outdoor dining and carryout on Monday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.

Bronx, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral is excited to announce that on Monday, Sept. 7, it opened the doors to its newest restaurant in Bronx, N.Y., at 2375 E. Tremont Ave . The Bronx Golden Corral is the brand’s first location in New York City. This new location will result in as many as 150 additional jobs for the local community once indoor dining restrictions are lifted.

“We are excited to be a part of the Bronx community and honored to open the first Golden Corral in New York City,” said Franchisee and General Manager Niroopa Harpaul. “We want our restaurant to feel like home to our guests, and we’re excited for the opportunity to serve local residents a sampling of our family favorites and a wide variety of top quality, home-style foods.”

The new Golden Corral has opened with outdoor dining and takeout, with delivery service added in the weeks ahead. Upon arrival, guests order from outdoor registers located behind plexiglass, and then sit at one of the socially distanced sanitized tables. Food will be delivered to each table using disposable packaging and utensils. Guests are required to wear masks anytime they are away from their tables and are encouraged to use one of the many available handwashing or sanitizing stations. Social distancing procedures, including capacity limits, floor markers, table spacing, plate, utensils, and drink delivery, are all in place, and rigorous cleanliness standards for guest touchpoints will be reinforced. Managers will perform employee temperature checks before each shift, and all of the team members will wear masks and gloves while working. Once dine-in capacity restrictions are lifted, the 7,500-square-foot restaurant will seat 276 guests.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Monday – Thursday, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Carryout is available during business hours for guests who choose to enjoy their Golden Corral favorites at home. For more information, visit goldencorral.com .

About Golden Corral

Golden Corral, based in Raleigh, N.C., is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral is famous for its variety, including USDA steaks cooked to order, smoked meats, awesome pot roast, hot yeast rolls and desserts, like homemade carrot cake, fruit cobblers, pies and more.

Media Contact:

Travis Caison

travis.caison@goldencorral.net

919-402-3868

