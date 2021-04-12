Golden Corral Makes its Highly Anticipated Santa Maria Debut

America’s #1 buffet and grill set to open its doors to the public today

Santa Maria, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Santa Maria community can now enjoy Golden Corral’s endless dining choices because the buffet and grill made its debut today!

Located at 2104 S. Bradley Road , the 11,000-square-foot restaurant features Golden Corral’s new modern design with a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, comfortable and varied seating options, as well as an all-new buffet area with an enhanced carvery and tiled walls that look much like a residential kitchen.

“We are thrilled to introduce Golden Corral’s home-style favorites to the Santa Maria community,” said local Franchisee Gilbert Tello. “We brought 125 new jobs to the area and can’t wait for our exceptional team to serve Golden Corral’s unmatched variety to the wonderful people of Santa Maria. I have no doubt that this community will be very impressed with our restaurant now that we’ve officially opened our doors!”

To ensure the safety of its guests and team members, Golden Corral is open at 25% capacity with a modified service model to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures are in place, including table spacing, floor markers, and plate, utensils, and drink delivery. In addition, Golden Corral team members are positioned behind the buffet to serve guests endless helpings of their favorite foods. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members, and guests are required to wear masks while away from their table.

In addition to the endless buffet, guests can also enjoy their comfort food favorites at home with Golden Corral To Go. The restaurant is offering to-go meals through online ordering with curbside pickup, and delivery options available. Santa Maria’s Golden Corral is open for dine-in and to-go Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant serves its endless breakfast buffet on Saturday and Sunday from 8-11 a.m.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

