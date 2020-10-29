Golden Corral Makes its Highly-Anticipated Latin America Debut

America’s #1 buffet and grill opened its doors in Canóvanas, Puerto Rico on Oct. 26

Canóvanas, Puerto Rico ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral started serving its endless dining choices in Latin America for the first time when the iconic restaurant opened its doors in Canóvanas, Puerto Rico on Monday, Oct. 26!

“Opening in Latin America is a significant milestone for us, and it really demonstrates the broad appeal of Golden Corral,” said Lance Trenary, president and CEO of Golden Corral Corporation. “During these challenging times for the restaurant industry, it is exciting to support our new franchisee and his team as they expand the Golden Corral brand. We look forward to bringing our Golden Corral favorites to Puerto Rico, and we can’t wait to serve the Canóvanas community.”

The new restaurant, located at 18400 State Road #3, Ste. #122 , is the brand’s latest design featuring a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, comfortable and varied seating options, as well as an all-new buffet area with an enhanced carvery and tiled walls that look much like a residential kitchen.

“We are very excited with the positive reception the Canóvanas community has shown us in the short time we have been open, and I can’t wait to continue to introduce Golden Corral’s wholesome food to Puerto Rico,” said Luis Albino. “Our acclaimed buffet that features more than 100 options is something entirely new to the Canóvanas community. On top of that, we’ve hired an incredible team of outgoing individuals to join us in serving Golden Corral’s unmatched variety to everyone in the area.”

The restaurant opened with a modified service model to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Golden Corral guests wear disposable gloves when selecting endless helpings of the restaurant’s most popular favorites, including carved sirloin at dinner, off of the buffet. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members, and guests are required to wear masks while away from their table. Additional enhanced sanitation and social distancing procedures are also in place. Once dine-in capacity restrictions are lifted, the 14,800-square-foot restaurant will seat over 400 guests.

Canóvanas’s new Golden Corral is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members.. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

