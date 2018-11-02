Golden Corral Honors U.S. Military on 18th Annual Military Appreciation Night

Free Dinner Served to Active and Retired Military on November 12

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) On Monday, November 12, for the 18th consecutive year, Golden Corral restaurants across the country will once again thank more than 300,000 active duty and retired United States military personnel for their service with a free dinner buffet and beverage, while also raising donations for DAV (Disabled American Veterans). A tradition started in 2001 to celebrate our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served 5.4 million complimentary meals to military personnel and generated more than $14 million dollars in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans.

“Our employees and franchisees are passionate about supporting our military service men and women, and we believe thanking them with a free dinner buffet is one way to show our gratitude for their service,” said Lance Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Corral. “Along with the generous support from our guests and suppliers, we are honored to have raised more than $14 million for DAV over the past 17 years, and we look forward to adding to that total again this year.”

Golden Corral will serve free dinner buffets with a beverage from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, November 12 to any person who is or has served in a United States Military branch, including the National Guard and Reserves. State and local DAV representatives will be on-site at all Golden Corral locations coordinating the collection of donations from customers. While only current and former United States military personnel qualify for the free meal, everyone is encouraged to come out and show support for our veterans. For more information on Military Appreciation Night, please visit https://www.goldencorral.com/military-appreciation/.

About Golden Corral Corporation

Founded in 1973, privately held Golden Corral Corp. is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. Lance Trenary serves as its president and chief executive officer. Golden Corral has 489 restaurants in 41 states as of January 1, 2018. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral helped raise more than $1.4 million dollars for DAV in 2017 as part of its annual “Military Appreciation” initiative. Golden Corral is the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families (www.campcorral.org). For more information on Golden Corral, visit www.goldencorral.com.

About DAV (Disabled Veteran Americans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization over 1.3 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

