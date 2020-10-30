Golden Corral Celebrates Nation’s Military Heroes Throughout November

20th annual event pivots to free meal appreciation cards given to active duty and veterans in November

Raleigh, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) For 20 years, Golden Corral has been committed to honoring the men and women who protect and serve our country.

This Veterans Day, the national brand has pivoted its celebration in order to safely serve military personnel. Golden Corral is celebrating active duty and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card between Nov. 1-30, while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card once for lunch or dinner Monday through Thursday from Nov. 1 to May 31.

“Our annual Military Appreciation event may look a little different this year, but that will not keep us from safely celebrating those who defend our country and our freedom,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Over the past 20 years, honoring America’s heroes has been a privilege that our restaurant teams look forward to all year. We were not going to break that tradition, so we adapted our program to allow the active military and veterans in our communities to come in to enjoy a free “thank you” meal over a more extended period of time to accommodate social distancing.”

A tradition that started 20 years ago to celebrate our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral has served nearly 6 million complimentary meals to military personnel and generated nearly $17 million in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans through DAV (Disabled American Veterans). This military appreciation offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide. For more information and to find the location nearest you, visit goldencorral.com .

The health and safety of its guests and team members is Golden Corral’s highest priority. New service models have been developed to comply with variations in local guidelines and provide guests an enjoyable Golden Corral experience. Models include “no-touch” buffet service where guests use a disposable glove or napkins when handling serving utensils or a “we serve you” buffet, which features endless helpings and eliminates a guest’s need to touch serving utensils. Regardless of the service approach, all utensils are changed out every 20 minutes, and new social distancing and enhanced sanitation protocols are in place at all restaurants.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members.. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

