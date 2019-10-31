Golden Corral Celebrates Nation’s Heroes During 19th Annual Military Appreciation Night

America’s #1 buffet and grill to host fundraiser and serve free dinner to all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Nov. 11

Raleigh, NC (RestaurantNews.com) For the 19th consecutive year, Golden Corral is excited to serve a complimentary “thank you” meal to all active duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night.

On Monday, Nov. 11, America’s #1 buffet and grill is inviting all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage from 5-9 p.m.

“We are extremely grateful for our military service men and women who defend our country and protect our freedoms,” said Lance Trenary, president and chief executive officer of Golden Corral. “Our 35,000 associates of Golden Corral across the country look forward to this night every year when we get to thank our active and retired military guests personally.”

Additionally, Golden Corral restaurants will raise funds through guest contributions for DAV (Disabled American Veterans) beginning Nov. 4 through Nov. 11. DAV is a nonprofit organization that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, in positive, life-changing ways.

A tradition that started 19 years ago to celebrate our nation’s heroes, Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night has served over 5.7 million complimentary meals to military personnel and generated over $15 million in guest contributions to support community-based service initiatives for veterans through DAV.

The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide. For more information, visit militaryappreciationnight.com.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. At Golden Corral, there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with nearly 500 restaurants in 41 states. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for families across America. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral, a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans)

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families; and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with over 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U. S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

