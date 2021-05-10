Golden Corral Celebrates Grand Reopening in Lake Charles

America’s #1 buffet and grill reopened with unique new features today

Lake Charles, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In addition to the beaches, casino resorts, creole nature and festivals, Louisiana’s Playground can once again enjoy Golden Corral ’s unmatched variety with the buffet & grill’s recent reopening on May 10!

Located at 211 West Prien Lake Road , the 10,000-square-foot restaurant previously closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and damages from Hurricane Laura. Now, over a year after first closing, and after substantial renovations, the restaurant is back and better than ever!

“We had to make significant repairs after Hurricane Laura, which was a huge setback in the middle of the pandemic,” said General Manager Dale Fulk. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally reopen and begin serving our endless buffet in Lake Charles again. We look forward to introducing a few new offerings that we have added while bringing the community back together over great food.”

The Lake Charles restaurant is the first Golden Corral to offer the buffet chain’s newest feature – Drive Up Mobile Ordering! The convenient new service model allows guests to drive up, park in a designated parking spot, scan a QR code with their phone and order from the Express To Go Menu. Golden Corral’s home-style favorites are then quickly delivered straight to their car. Additionally, guests can enjoy their favorite comfort foods at home through online ordering with new curbside pickup and delivery options.

Along with Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet, the updated Lake Charles restaurant will soon serve alcohol including frozen cocktails, wine, bottled beer and hard seltzer. The restaurant is currently open for dine-in and to-go Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will eventually add its endless breakfast buffet on Saturdays and Sundays.

Lake Charles’ Golden Corral reopened with service modifications to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures are in place, including floor markers, and plate and drink delivery. In addition, masks are worn by all team members and single-use gloves are positioned at every entrance to the buffet for “no-touch” self-service so that guests do not directly handle serving utensils when helping themselves at the buffet.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

