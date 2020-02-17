Golden Corral Celebrates Grand Opening of First Janesville Restaurant

America’s #1 buffet and grill hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 17

Janesville, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Golden Corral ‘s endless dining choices will soon be available to everyone in the Janesville community when it opens its doors at 3111 Wellington Place on Monday, Feb. 17!

Golden Corral will celebrate its grand opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Janesville Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. This opening marks the first Golden Corral in Janesville, seventh in Wisconsin and 483rd systemwide.

The 9,200-square-foot restaurant will open as part of Golden Corral’s new prototype design package – GATEWAY MODEL. Highlights of the enhanced design include a stacked stone fireplace, contemporary décor, comfortable and varied seating options, and a new buffet layout.

Golden Corral in Janesville will provide an inviting atmosphere for up to 292 guests. In addition to giving everyone in the area their new go-to dining destination, Golden Corral added 135 jobs to the local community.

“We are thrilled to bring Golden Corral to Janesville and can’t wait to start serving our signature buffet that features a diverse array of delicious food for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Franchisee Chris Gomes. “We have hired a talented team to help treat our guests to a wide variety of top quality food. We look forward to sharing our new, elevated design as we provide something for everyone in the Janesville area.”

Golden Corral in Janesville will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Breakfast is served until 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday. Guests ages 60 years and older can enjoy the Senior Early Bird meal, with a drink included, Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m. for $8.59.

Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. At Golden Corral, there’s something for everyone, and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 483 restaurants operating in 40 states. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for families across America. While this commitment begins each day by preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .