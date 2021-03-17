Golden Corral Celebrates Grand Opening of First Effingham Restaurant

America’s #1 buffet and grill made its debut on March 15

Effingham, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Effingham community can now get a taste of unmatched variety at Golden Corral !

Golden Corral started serving its legendary, endless buffet at 1102 Avenue of Mid-America in Effingham on Monday, March 15. The new restaurant features the brand’s new modern design with a stone fireplace, contemporary décor, comfortable and varied seating options, as well as an all-new buffet area with an enhanced carvery and tiled walls that look much like a residential kitchen.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to give the Effingham community a Golden Corral to call their own,” said Franchisee Chris Hruby. “The new restaurant is in a great location where I-57 and I-70 meet, so we’re looking forward to becoming the go-to dining destination for locals and those passing through. We’ve hired an exceptional team to join us in bringing Golden Corral’s delicious, home-style favorites to Effingham, and now we can’t wait to safely serve everyone in the area!”

The 10,500-square-foot restaurant opened with a modified service model to comply with federal, state and local guidelines. Enhanced sanitization measures and social distancing procedures are in place, including table spacing, floor markers, and plate, utensils, and drink delivery. In addition, single use gloves will be positioned at every entrance to the buffet for “no-touch” self-service so that guests do not directly handle serving utensils when selecting endless helpings of their favorite foods off the buffet. Masks and gloves are worn by all team members, and guests will be required to wear masks while away from their table.

In addition to the endless buffet, guests can also enjoy their comfort food favorites at home with Golden Corral To Go. The new restaurant will offer to-go meals through online ordering with curbside pickup and delivery options available. Effingham’s new Golden Corral is open for dine-in and to-go Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golden Corral’s legendary endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 100 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. Golden Corral is a restaurant where there’s something for everyone and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for all families. While its commitment begins each day with preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt, nonprofit corporation, which provides free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences for children of wounded, injured, ill or fallen service members. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

